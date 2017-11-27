Additional Areas Reopened in Waterton Lakes National Park

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 27

WATERTON PARK, ALBERTA – Parks Canada is committed to providing high-quality visitor experiences in Waterton Lakes National Park. We continue to work as quickly as possible to re-open areas and facilities given the exceptional circumstances resulting from the Kenow wildfire. 

Following initial safety assessments and mitigations, Parks Canada has reopened additional areas in Waterton Lakes National Park. In addition to areas previously opened, newly reopened facilities include:
·        Red Rock Parkway to Bellevue Trailhead (open to non-motorized use only);
·        Chief Mountain Highway will be plowed to just past Chief Mountain Overlook;
·        Bellevue Trail;
·        Pass Creek Day Use Area (winter maintained with winter camping available);
·        Maskinonge Day Use Area (winter maintained);
·        Linnet Lake Loop Trail;
Visit our website for a complete list of open park facilities: http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ab/waterton/visit/ideale_best

Public safety is of utmost importance to Parks Canada. Visitor safety and fire management experts continue to assess infrastructure, frontcountry and backcountry areas (including trails) impacted by wildfire activity. Ongoing closures include: 
·        Red Rock Parkway from the Bellevue Trailhead to Red Rock Canyon Day Use Area, until further notice;
·        Akamina Parkway, until further notice;
·        Crandell Mountain Campground, through the 2018 operating season; 
·        All on- and off-trail travel in the western portion of Waterton Lakes National Park as shown on the attached map is restricted due to hazards caused by wildfire activity.

Visitor information is available at the Operations Building Reception, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Park entry gate is staffed Friday through Sunday. The Waterton Lakes National Park website contains the most up-to-date information on what is open and closed http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ab/waterton/visit/ideale_best

.

