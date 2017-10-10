Advance Voting Times and Locations for Local Municipalities

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 10

2017 Elections ~ Advance Voting Times and Locations

Black Diamond

October 6, 2017 – 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

High Country Lodge

707 Government Road S.

October 12, 2017  from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Griffiths Centre

122 Government Road S.

 

High River

October 8, 2017 – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Highwood Memorial Centre

128 5 Avenue S.W.

 

MD of Foothills No. 31

October 5th, 2017 – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

October 12th, 2017 – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

M.D. Office

309 Macleod Trail, High River

 

Okotoks

Saturday, October 7, 2017 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm 

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 – 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 14, 2017 – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Municipal Centre

5 Elizabeth Street

 

Turner Valley

Thursday, October 5, 2017 – 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Town of Turner Valley Municipal Office – Council Chambers

514 Windsor Avenue NW, Turner Valley

 

 

