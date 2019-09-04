Advanced Ed Minister to Tour Post-secondaries - Gateway Gazette

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides will travel across Alberta to meet with post-secondary board members, staff and students about the sector’s future.

The government is focused on working with universities and colleges to get better labour market outcomes for students, helping them innovate and compete at an international level, and ensuring the post-secondary system is working for all Albertans.

“Post-secondary institutions are home to some of our province’s brightest thinkers and problem-solvers. Together, we will determine the best ways to build the workforce of the future and support a stronger and growing economy.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

The minister’s travel schedule includes 18 colleges, universities and polytechnics. He will visit learning facilities and laboratories, learn more about daily operations, and invite feedback on a wide array of issues facing students and learning providers.

“While I have already had several meetings with post-secondary and student association leaders, it is important for me to visit each campus to engage with students, faculty, staff and leadership to listen and learn as the new minister.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

Minister Nicolaides will launch the tour on Sept. 3 and finish on Sept. 25.

Tour schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 3

University of Alberta Augustana Campus

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Lakeland College

Concordia University of Edmonton

Thursday, Sept. 5

Portage College

Northern Lakes College

Friday, Sept. 6

MacEwan University

Monday, Sept. 9

Alberta University of the Arts

Tuesday, Sept. 10

University of Calgary

Bow Valley College

Ambrose University

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Mount Royal University

Thursday, Sept. 12

Medicine Hat College

Friday, Sept. 13

Lethbridge College

Saturday, Sept. 14

Athabasca University

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Keyano College

Thursday, Sept. 19

Grande Prairie Regional College

Wednesday, Sept. 25