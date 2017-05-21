Adventure at Historic Sites, Museums and Archives

Join hundreds of thousands of visitors this summer exploring 20 provincially-owned historic sites, museums and archives for an affordable Alberta adventure.

Experience everything about Alberta’s history from close-up encounters with dinosaurs and vintage vehicles to learning about ancient bison-hunting culture and tasting delicious Ukrainian cuisine.

As Canadians across the country celebrate the 150th birthday of our nation, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with our provincial history and explore Alberta’s vast and exciting past.

Whether Albertans are looking to get away, plan a unique date or take the entire family on a fun, affordable day trip, there is a heritage facility in nearly every corner of the province waiting to be explored.

“Alberta’s provincial historic sites and museums are our educators, our entertainers and our trusted source of Alberta history. Never has travelling back in time been so easy or affordable with the Experience Alberta’s History Pass that for a nominal fee allows unlimited admission to our heritage facilities for an entire year. I encourage all Albertans to get out and have fun this summer while experiencing history in fun, interactive environments.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

There are many activities taking place at museums and provincial historic sites throughout the summer. A sampling is listed below, but discover other events at a facility near you.

Royal Tyrrell Museum — Drumheller

Explore the new, interactive Grounds for Discovery exhibit to hear the personal stories and see the exceptional specimens that have been discovered as a result of the museum’s collaboration with numerous industries.

Provincial Archives of Alberta — Edmonton

Celebrate with the Provincial Archives of Alberta as it marks 50 years of preserving Alberta’s history. A new exhibit, Let Justice Be Done: The Alberta Provincial Police, 1917-1932 is just one example of the Provincial Archives’ work to share the collective memories of our great province.

The McLaughlin Story exhibition opens May 20 at both museums. Learn more about the McLaughlin family that rose from making axe handles to becoming the largest carriage manufacturer in the British Empire, and ultimately grew to become the General Motors Company of Canada. Catch the carriage side of this story at the Remington Carriage Museum and the car side of this story at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village — 30 minutes east of Edmonton

Join the celebration May 22 as the village opens for the summer with one of Alberta’s largest Ukrainian dance extravaganzas. Throughout the summer, check out the new exhibit, Where We Came From, marking the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation by highlighting stories and experiences of ordinary Albertan families, as understood and presented by the youngest generation of Albertans.

Quick facts

The opening of seasonal historic sites and museums creates more than 50 seasonal jobs for Albertans.

More than 14,300 people celebrated February’s Family Day long weekend at provincial heritage facilities.

In 2016-17, nearly 643,000 visitors enjoyed provincial historic sites and museums.

Operating dates

The following provincial historic sites, museums and interpretive centres are open from:

May 15 through Labour Day weekend (Sept. 4)

Victoria Settlement (near Smoky Lake)

Stephansson House (near Innisfail)

Father Lacombe Chapel (St. Albert)

Historic Dunvegan (near Fairview)

Fort George and Buckingham House (near Elk Point)

Brooks Aqueduct (near Brooks)

Turner Valley Gas Plant (Turner Valley)

Leitch Collieries (Crowsnest Pass)

May 22 through Labour Day weekend (Sept. 4)

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village (east of Edmonton). The village will mark its opening weekend with its annual Celebration of Spring event on May 22.

Open year-round

Provincial Archives of Alberta (Edmonton)

Reynolds-Alberta Museum (Wetaskiwin)

Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology (near Drumheller) – extended hours for the summer season from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until Aug. 31

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump (near Fort Macleod)

Frank Slide Interpretive Centre (Crowsnest Pass)

Remington Carriage Museum (Cardston)

Oil Sands Discovery Centre (Fort McMurray)

Rutherford House (Edmonton)

Lougheed House (Calgary)

Please note: the Royal Alberta Museum is currently closed while it prepares for its transition to the new downtown building.

Looking to be extra adventurous this year? Albertans can experience all provincial historic sites and museums with the Experience Alberta’s History annual pass. For a moderate fee, you get unlimited admission to historic sites and museums for one year, from the date of purchase.