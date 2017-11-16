AEG to Conduct Trade Mission to Nevada

The Alberta Enterprise Group (AEG) will conduct a trade mission to Nevada next year in order to strengthen Alberta’s trade ties with the Silver State and showcase homegrown Alberta innovation in key emerging sectors of the economy.

Canada Connects: Nevada will see delegates travel to Reno, Carson City, and Las Vegas between February 14-17 to meet with senior business and political leaders and connect with Nevada companies to build new export markets and trade relationships.

The mission will focus on three main sectors:

Energy and sustainability

Tourism and hospitality

Advanced industries and innovation

“Nevada has emerged as a leader in many sectors we’ve identified as critical to Alberta’s future success and prosperity,” said Brock Harrison, Vice President of Operations at AEG. “This mission is a great opportunity not only to learn what Nevada can teach in these sectors us but to showcase what Alberta has to offer and how our two jurisdictions can do business together.”

More information – including the full mission program – can be found here:

Highlights of the mission include:

Lunch with Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval

Two B2B investment and trade forums with Nevada companies

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights hockey game

Several panel discussions and keynote addresses from major Nevada companies

AEG has conducted several trade missions throughout its 10-year history, sending delegations of Alberta business leaders to Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Washington, DC and Geneva, Switzerland.

