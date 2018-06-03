Affordable Child Care Spaces for Military Families - Gateway Gazette

Military families in Edmonton and Cold Lake now have more affordable child care options, thanks to government investing in 183 $25-a-day child care spaces on the two Canadian Forces bases.

The Military Family Resource Centres on the bases are part of Alberta’s expanded Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) pilot program that provides 7,300 $25-a-day child care spaces at 122 child care centres across the province.

“Military families sacrifice so much, especially with one parent deploying for months at a time, serving Albertans and Canadians. By adding more affordable spaces, we are reducing pressures for these families, adding financial security and peace of mind. Our government continues to put families first, which is why yesterday’s pipeline announcement is so critical, as it will help us support the things that matter to working families, such as affordable childcare.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“I’m pleased to see that funding from the Canada–Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreement will help more families across Alberta access $25-a-day Early Learning and Child Care Centres. Investments in affordable, quality and accessible child care programming are the foundation of the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, which makes it more affordable for thousands of parents to enter the labour market, return to work or participate in education or training.” ~Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Government of Canada

The Military Family Resource Centre at CFB Edmonton includes 61 existing and 19 new child care spaces, while the centre at CFB Cold Lake includes 42 existing and 61 new spaces.

“The monthly savings alone are a huge benefit. My daughter loves the staff at the Edmonton MFRC, and she will also benefit from new and improved curriculum. It makes me happy to know that the service we get is getting even better.” ~Angela Duckworth, parent

The province’s recent 6,000-space expansion of the pilot program is expected to create 400 child care jobs and help 1,400 parents re-enter the workforce. Province wide, parents are expected to save an average of $425 every month.

The expansion also includes improvements that address the diverse needs of Alberta families, including cultural and linguistic diversity, improved flexibility and inclusive supports. Each ELCC centre will implement the Play, Participation, and Possibilities child care curriculum framework, which fosters improved early childhood development outcomes.

The expansion is thanks in part to a bilateral agreement with the Government of Canada, which will see the federal government invest $136 million over three years to expand Alberta’s program. In addition to $10 million announced last year, the province will invest an additional $4.5 million towards the expansion.