More Affordable Housing for Edmonton Families

More Edmonton families with low income will have access to safe, affordable housing, thanks to an investment from the province.

The Edmonton communities of North Glenora, Millbourne and Westwood will see new affordable housing projects from the Right at Home Housing Society in partnership with the Government of Alberta. The province is investing $6 million to support the three innovative new developments.

North Glenora Townhomes is the first project to complete construction. Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson cut the ribbon to officially open the complex. The development transformed an aging church into 16 net zero housing units for families. This means the townhomes generate about as much renewable energy as they consume, resulting in a lower carbon footprint as well as decreased energy bills.

“Our government is committed to making life better for all Albertans. Everyone has a right to safe and affordable housing. These new homes will be a diverse addition to their neighbourhoods and a new start for families.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“This investment will create a legacy of safe, supportive and affordable homes in communities across Edmonton. We are grateful for the leadership and commitment from the province in helping us achieve our vision of providing a safe, supportive and affordable home for all Edmontonians.” ~Anne Stevenson, board chair, Right at Home Housing Society

“The community is good and friendly – we have a lot of support. In Syria, my house was destroyed in war and I was homeless for a long time. I am very happy to live in this house and area because my family is safe and comfortable now.” ~Hassan Assef, resident of North Glenora Townhomes

“North Glenora is excited to have the Right at Home Housing Society’s townhomes in our community. Affordable housing helped increase enrolment in our small school and has brought new vitality to our neighbourhood.” ~Ryan Young, president, North Glenora Community League

Construction is set to begin this spring on the Millbourne and Westwood affordable housing facilities. Families are expected to move in September 2019.