Affordable Housing for Stony Plain Seniors - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is partnering with civil society to give more seniors in the Stony Plain area access to affordable housing in the community they call home.

Construction is beginning on Folkstone Manor, a 63-unit apartment building for independent seniors in Stony Plain. The complex will have one- and two-bedroom units designed to meet the needs of adults aged 55 and over.

The government provided $6 million toward the project. Meridian Housing Foundation contributed more than $7 million.

Shane Getson, MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, participated in the groundbreaking on behalf of Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing.

“Seniors have served their families and friends for a lifetime and they want to be able to continue living in their chosen communities. With groundbreaking on the Folkstone Manor development, there will soon be more affordable housing options in Stony Plain. Our government is pleased to partner in projects that support seniors and their families.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“This groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of an exciting time for Meridian Housing Foundation to help fill the need for affordable seniors housing in our community. Folkstone Manor will provide 63 new units for seniors 55-plus, offering them a home of choice.”Lori-Anne St. Arnault, executive director, Meridian Housing Foundation

The total project budget is $14 million.

