Affordable Last-minute Family Vacation Ideas - Gateway Gazette

Planning a last-minute trip can be a challenge, especially if you need to stay on budget. Whether you didn’t get a chance to book your dream holiday this summer or want to squeeze in another trip before the weather cools down, here are some ideas that won’t break the bank.

Culture tour. Families of all ages will love a cross-country or cross-province road trip to check out exciting cultural hotspots. See some cool museums and learn about our country’s history in Ottawa; explore the historical tall ships in Halifax; and visit charming boutiques and restaurants in UNESCO world heritage site Old Quebec while you stay at the new Hotel Pur, a Tribute Portfolio hotel.

No-frills camping. Even though camping isn’t exactly glamorous, fees for campsites can be expensive. Search for free and low-cost campgrounds online and pitch a tent for some quality family bonding time. Bring plenty of no-tech books and games to keep you busy between cookouts and watching the stars.

Budget-friendly beaches. For a perfect beach vacation, consider lesser-known Canadian spots that have more reasonable prices and fewer crowds. For example, Murray Beach in New Brunswick boasts some of the warmest waters in the country as well as kayaking, markets and historic sites.

Rewarding cities. Popular cities can be expensive, but they become a lot more affordable when you can redeem rewards points to pay for part or all of your stay and earn more points on activities. With Marriott Rewards you can earn points on back-to-school shopping at popular retailers and on eligible hotel charges — including food, beverages and some incidental purchases — at most hotel brands.

Find more information online at on more.marriottrewards.com