AFPA Awards Dinner Recognizes Forestry Excellence

Jasper, Alberta, September 28, 2017 – At its 75th Annual General Meeting and Conference, the Alberta Forest Products Association recognized the excellence of AFPA member companies, contractors, and employees. Awards were presented in several categories, including health and safety and lumber grading.

AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker said, “Our industry has come so far when it comes to safety. We’re celebrating our 75th anniversary this year, and it is incredible to look at how practices have changed to the point where a workplace with no incidents is no longer a dream, but a reality in many cases. People are both the past and present of our industry and we are very proud to recognize the tremendous commitment of companies and their employees to safety.” Whittaker was joined by the Honourable Christina Gray, Minister of Labour. “We were very grateful that Minister Gray joined us to recognize safety excellence and celebrate the strong partnership between government and industry.”

Alberta’s forest products industry directly employs 19,600 people and creates employment for an additional 38,000 through its economic activity.

The Health and Safety awards, co-sponsored by Alberta Labour, recognize superior performance in forest industry health and safety. Recipients are chosen based on criteria that include participation in the Partnerships in Injury Reduction program, audit results, and on-the-job performance.

Health and Safety Excellence (2016)

Company/Location Award Sector La Crete Sawmills Ltd., La Crete Sawmill/Planer Mill (40,000 to 400,000 phw*) Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, Drayton Valley Sawmill/Planer Mill (more than 400,000 phw*) Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, Grande Prairie Pulp and Paper Mill Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, Edson Panelboard Mill Pineridge Logging Inc., Whitecourt Woodlands Contractor Next Generation Reforestation Ltd., Beaverlodge Silviculture Contractor

Outstanding Achievement in Health and Safety (2014 -2016)

Company/Location Award Sector Northland Forest Products Ltd., Fort McMurray Sawmill/Planer Mill (40,000 to 400,000 phw*) Canadian Forest Products Ltd., Grande Prairie Sawmill/Planer Mill (more than 400,000 phw*) Slave Lake Pulp (a Division of West Fraser Mills Ltd.), Slave Lake Pulp and Paper Mill RangerBoard (a Division of West Fraser Mills Ltd.), Blue Ridge Panelboard Mill Coleman Forest Products Ltd., Sundre Woodlands Contractor Infinite Forestry Consulting Ltd., Grande Prairie Silviculture Contractor Dean Gordon Trucking Ltd., Edson Small Employer Woodlands or Silviculture Contractor Weyerhaeuser Company Limited (Timberland Operations) President’s Award for Health and Safety Performance 2014-2016 Bushmen Enterprises Ltd., Slave Lake Director’s Health and Safety Award

*phw is person hours worked

“The commitment of member companies and their employees to health and safety is remarkable,” said Carola von Sass, the AFPA’s Director of Health, Safety and Transportation. “It is extremely satisfying to know that people are returning safely to their families, every night, because of the work we are doing.”

Lumber Grading Awards

A lumber grade is the quality control standard seen on every piece of dimensional lumber, engineered wood applications, finger-joined and other glued lumber products. Lumber grading is linked to building codes, safety codes and CSA standards. Skilled employees at the mill site inspect and grade each piece of lumber produced. The Alberta Forest Products Association is the primary certification agency in Alberta, responsible for ensuring the quality control of each piece of stamped lumber originating from its members. Each year, the AFPA recognizes lumber graders that attain the highest certificate exam marks in three categories. The awards are for the highest marks achieved in the AFPA Lumber Grade Schools held in the fall 2016 and spring 2017.

Grader Name Company/Location Award Category Mark Bradford Blue Ridge Lumber (a division of West Fraser Mills), Blue Ridge Novice Category Michelle Johnson Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, Drayton Valley Grader Category Shawn Moulun Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, Grande Prairie “AA” Category

Norm Dupuis, Director of the AFPA’s Grade Bureau, congratulated the winners. “Lumber from Alberta goes all around the world. Our customers can be confident knowing that grading is carried out by people with exceptional skill and dedication to their craft.”

The Alberta Forest Products Association is a private, non-profit industry organization, representing lumber, panelboard, pulp and paper, and secondary manufacturing wood products companies operating in Alberta. AFPA member companies are active participants in sustainability advancements that contribute economic, environmental, and social benefits for Albertans.

