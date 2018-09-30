AFPA Launches #ForestryFamilies Social Media Campaign - Gateway Gazette

Jasper, Alberta, September 27, 2018 – At its 76th Annual General Meeting and Conference, the Alberta Forest Products Association launched the #ForestryFamilies social media campaign.

“As we celebrate National Forest Week, we are also celebrating the tremendous families who work in our forests and mills,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “They have an incredible passion for what they do and a desire to pass their skills, knowledge, and love of community down to future generations. We are honoured to tell the stories of Alberta’s forestry families and the communities where they work.”

The campaign will centre around five video profiles. The videos will be released at 9:00 am on the dates listed below. Videos and other content can be on the AFPA’s Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as the Association’s website.



Video Release Date Family Community September 27* The Vanderwells Slave Lake October 9 The Nippards Fort McMurray October 16 The Corsers Edson October 23 The Rollins Cochrane October 30 The Milburns Whitecourt

*released at 7:00 pm as part of the Conference program

Alberta’s forest industry is proud of its environmental record and history of community involvement. A strong commitment to the land and communities has fostered a sustainable industry. As part of their commitment to sustainability, AFPA members planted 83 million seedlings in 2018. To learn more about Alberta’s forest industry and the people who work it, please visit our website or Twitter and Facebook pages.