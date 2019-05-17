AFPA Launches #ForestryInnovation Campaign - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, May 14, 2019 – Today, the Alberta Forest Products Association announced the launch of its #ForestryInnovation social media campaign. The campaign takes on the notion that forestry is a low-tech industry by showing some of the innovative technology used in forestry today.

“We all know the stereotype of the lumberjack cutting down the forest,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “But today’s industry is different. Forest companies are using leading-edge technology to produce green power, develop new products, and manage our forests. It’s amazing how far we’ve come.”



The campaign will feature four video profiles. The videos will be released at 10:00 am on the dates listed below. Videos and other content can be found on the AFPA’s Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as the Association’s website.

Video Release Date Topic Company Community May 14 Generating Green Power Canfor Grande Prairie May 28 Building Bigger with Wood Western Archrib Edmonton June 11 Using Drones to Manage Our Forests Silvacom Edmonton June 25 Creating Power from Pulp Waste Millar Western Whitecourt

Alberta’s forest industry is proud of its commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. To learn more about our industry and the people who work in it, please visit our website or Twitter and Fac ebook pages.