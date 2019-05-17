 AFPA Launches #ForestryInnovation Campaign - Gateway Gazette

AFPA Launches #ForestryInnovation Campaign

By Contributor

May 17

Edmonton, May 14, 2019 – Today, the Alberta Forest Products Association announced the launch of its #ForestryInnovation social media campaign. The campaign takes on the notion that forestry is a low-tech industry by showing some of the innovative technology used in forestry today. 

“We all know the stereotype of the lumberjack cutting down the forest,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “But today’s industry is different. Forest companies are using leading-edge technology to produce green power, develop new products, and manage our forests. It’s amazing how far we’ve come.”  

The campaign will feature four video profiles. The videos will be released at 10:00 am on the dates listed below. Videos and other content can be found on the AFPA’s Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as the Association’s website.

 Video Release Date  Topic Company   Community
 May 14  Generating Green Power  Canfor Grande Prairie
 May 28   Building Bigger with Wood Western Archrib   Edmonton
 June 11 Using Drones to Manage Our Forests  Silvacom  Edmonton
 June 25  Creating Power from Pulp Waste  Millar Western Whitecourt

 

Alberta’s forest industry is proud of its commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. To learn more about our industry and the people who work in it, please visit our website or Twitter and Facebook pages.  

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

AFPA Launches #ForestryInnovation Campaign

Sites, Museums and Archives Open for Summer

John Barlow, MP: Volunteers are Invaluable to Foothills Communities

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Keeping an Eye on Macular Degeneration

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Sites, Museums and Archives Open for Summer Next Post AFPA Launches #ForestryInnovation Campaign