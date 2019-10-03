AFPA Launches Love Alberta Forests Campaign - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, September 30, 2019 – Today, the Alberta Forest Products Association announced the launch of its Love Alberta Forests campaign. The campaign details the love, thoughtfulness, and commitment that goes into forestry practices.
Specifically, the campaign encourages Albertans to talk about sustainability practices including:
“We are very excited to launch this campaign,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “Forestry professionals and forest companies are incredibly passionate about our forests. We have people who have established decades long careers in our industry and companies that have been handed down through multiple generations. This is only possible because we love what we do and we love our forests. The steps that have been taken by past generations have ensured a sustainable resource for us today, and we’re working hard every day to make practices even better.”
The campaign’s website can be found at loveabforests.com. Additionally, it will be advertised province-wide on the following mediums:
The AFPA is encouraging Albertans to interact with the campaign and share why you love Alberta’s forests using the #loveabforests hashtag. The Association can be found @albertaforests on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
This campaign was made possible by funding through the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA).
The AFPA is the voice of Alberta’s forest industry. Our fully renewable and sustainable industry creates 40,000 jobs and supports 70 communities in Alberta. Learn more about the Association on our website.