AFPA Welcomes Mercer International to the Association - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, May 27, 2019 – Today, the Alberta Forest Products Association announced that Mercer International Inc. will be joining the Association as its newest member.

Mercer International Inc. is a global leader in the production and sales of wood-based products including pulp, wood products, bio-chemicals, and energy. The company operates a kraft pulp mill in Peace River, which employs 185 people and also owns facilities in British Columbia, Germany, and Australia. Mercer has a global production capacity of about 2.2 million tonnes per year of kraft pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber, 400 megawatts of green electricity, and operates sandalwood plantations and extraction facilities.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mercer to the AFPA family,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “Alberta has the most sustainably managed forests in the world and second to none manufacturing processes. Mercer’s reputation as an innovator and a great steward of our resources makes them an ideal partner for our Association. We look forward to working with them, and all of the companies that make up our Association, to tell our sustainability story, and grow markets at home and abroad.”



“We are proud of our Peace River operation, our innovative employees, and the Forest Management Agreement to which we are a party,” said David Gandossi, President and CEO of Mercer. “Our focus on operational excellence, along with our unique approach to sustainability and ecosystem-based forestry, align well with the objectives of the AFPA and we are pleased to join this important organization.”

The AFPA is the voice of Alberta's forest industry. Forestry creates 40,000 jobs in Alberta and adds $7 billion to the provincial economy.