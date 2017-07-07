AFPA Welcomes Pinnacle Renewable Energy as New Member

Edmonton – The Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) is pleased to announce that as of July 1, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has joined the Association. Pinnacle is a manufacturer of wood pellets with seven manufacturing facilities in Alberta and British Columbia and shipping capacity through the Port of Prince Rupert. The company’s new plant at Entwistle, in Parkland County, represents an $85 million investment in Alberta’s economy.

“I am very pleased that Pinnacle has chosen to join our Association,” said Paul Whittaker, President and CEO of the AFPA. “Their investment in Alberta will help to diversify the economy and create jobs. Additionally, Pinnacle manufactures a sustainable product that makes use of residual materials and provides customers around the world with an environmentally-friendly heating solution.”

“We are very excited to join the AFPA,” said Leroy Reitsma, President and COO of Pinnacle. “The Association has a tremendous history, representing Alberta’s most sustainable industry for 75 years. As a company that is focused on sustainability, we are proud to be part of the AFPA’s future.”

The manufacturing of wood pellets is a growing business in Alberta. Pellets make use of residual materials from the manufacturing of lumber. These residuals typically include bark, sawdust, and other parts of a log that are unsuitable for lumber production. By utilizing these materials for pellets, the forest sector helps to achieve maximum value from the resource and eliminate waste.

Pellets are shipped to customers in Asia and Europe, where they are principally used as a source of heating for industrial and utility applications. While today over 84% of global pellet production is consumed in Europe, there is a rapidly growing demand for wood pellets in Asia. Pellets have a far lower carbon footprint than traditional fossil fuel heating sources. Since regeneration of areas that are logged is required by law in Alberta, wood pellets are regarded as being a fully renewable energy source.

The Alberta Forest Products Association is a private, non-profit industry organization, representing lumber, panelboard, pulp and paper, and secondary manufacturing wood products companies operating in Alberta. The forest products industry is Alberta’s third largest manufacturing industry and the second largest manufacturing export industry. AFPA member companies are active participants in sustainability advancements that benefit the industry, our environment, and society. The AFPA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. More information can be found at www.albertaforestproducts.ca.

