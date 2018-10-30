Aga Khan University and University of Calgary Celebrate Partnership - Gateway Gazette

“The world has never been more diverse or interconnected, and the right response to such a world is to reach out across borders to learn from one another, to generate new knowledge together, and to collaborate in tackling crucial challenges and ultimately improving the quality of life of those in need,“ said Rasul.

“This agreement builds on a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership and lays the path forward to continued leadership and impact for many years to come,” said Cannon. “Both of our universities are committed to higher education and research that benefits the world, and we want to serve our communities as leaders, innovators and key contributors.”

The partnership promotes knowledge sharing, education and research collaborations, student internships and faculty exchanges in diverse areas. Past and present collaborations have included initiatives and programs with the faculties of nursing, arts, graduate studies, the Cumming School of Medicine and the Werklund School of Education.

Through the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship (QES) programs, for example, the Faculty of Nursing has worked closely with the Aga Khan University to provide immersive academic and research experiences to University of Calgary students and scholars throughout Aga Khan University campuses and related communities in Kenya, Uganda and Pakistan.

“My QES internship in Uganda helped me realize the importance of working with the clients you assist to create goals which are sustainable and build capacity. It made me realize the privileges we have in Canada and the importance of creating equity to create a better world for all,” said Nilufer Hasanova, QES scholar and graduate of the Faculty of Nursing.

Working together with peers and colleagues on issues related to human development, University of Calgary and Aga Khan University students learn how to become international development leaders and contribute to solutions for global development. Faculty members have opportunities to engage in collaborative research projects that address health and education challenges in South and Central Asia and Africa.

His Highness the Aga Khan once said, “We have a duty to leave the world a better place.”

No matter who you are, you have the power to effect positive change toward a better world.

For more information about the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship program, contact University of Calgary International at [email protected]