AGLC Ready with Cannabis Retailers: 17 on the 17th - Gateway Gazette

AGLC Ready with Cannabis Retailers: 17 on the 17th

By Contributor

Oct 10

Retail locations across the province that have completed the licensing process receive interim licences.

Albertans will soon have access to legal, federally regulated cannabis. Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) is pleased to announce that after months of planning and preparation, Alberta retailers are getting ready for legalization.

AGLC has issued 17 Alberta retailers with interim cannabis licences. This licence allows retailers to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization. Interim licensees that fulfil all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the public.

Following Oct. 17, AGLC anticipates a steady increase in the number of operational stores across the province and expects to see roughly 250 stores in business by the end of the first year. Adults in communities that do not have a retail location can place orders on albertacannabis.org.

“We are immensely proud of the hard work that has been put in by AGLC employees to get us to this point. On this significant day, we will have 17 retail locations open for business and we will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following. In addition, Albertans of legal age will also have access to our online store at albertacannabis.org.”

~Dave Berry, Vice President, Regulatory Services, AGLC

Interim licenced retail locations

Operating NameOperating AddressOperating City
Daily Blaze1-5009 50 StreetStony Plain
Green Exchange328 South Railway Street SEMedicine Hat
Nova Cannabis at Southpointe101-9310 Southfort DriveFort Saskatchewan
Nova Cannabis at Grove Landing17 Nelson DriveSpruce Grove
Nova Cannabis at Willow Park252-10816 MacLeod Trail SECalgary
Nova Cannabis at Namao9611 167 Avenue NWEdmonton
Nova Cannabis at Shoppers SouthB8015 104 Street NWEdmonton
Cannabis House6560 170 Avenue NWEdmonton
420 Premium MarketD290-9737 MacLeod Trail SWCalgary
Small Town Buds102-6 Athabasca AvenueDevon
Waldo’s 420 Store946 16 Street SWMedicine Hat
Numo Cannabis Corp.11733 95 Street NWEdmonton
Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc.313-10451 99 AvenueFort Saskatchewan
Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc.19 Bellerose DriveSt Albert
Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc.9610 165 Avenue NWEdmonton
Alternative Greens12451 97 Street NWEdmonton
Westside Weed914 South Railway Street SEMedicine Hat

For more than 20 years, AGLC has been a regulatory leader in the management of Alberta’s gaming and liquor industries. Our commitment to integrity and offering choices Albertans can trust will continue as our responsibilities expand to include cannabis.

