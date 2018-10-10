AGLC Ready with Cannabis Retailers: 17 on the 17th - Gateway Gazette

Retail locations across the province that have completed the licensing process receive interim licences.

Albertans will soon have access to legal, federally regulated cannabis. Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) is pleased to announce that after months of planning and preparation, Alberta retailers are getting ready for legalization.

AGLC has issued 17 Alberta retailers with interim cannabis licences. This licence allows retailers to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization. Interim licensees that fulfil all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the public.

Following Oct. 17, AGLC anticipates a steady increase in the number of operational stores across the province and expects to see roughly 250 stores in business by the end of the first year. Adults in communities that do not have a retail location can place orders on albertacannabis.org.

“We are immensely proud of the hard work that has been put in by AGLC employees to get us to this point. On this significant day, we will have 17 retail locations open for business and we will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following. In addition, Albertans of legal age will also have access to our online store at albertacannabis.org.” ~Dave Berry, Vice President, Regulatory Services, AGLC

Interim licenced retail locations

Operating Name Operating Address Operating City Daily Blaze 1-5009 50 Street Stony Plain Green Exchange 328 South Railway Street SE Medicine Hat Nova Cannabis at Southpointe 101-9310 Southfort Drive Fort Saskatchewan Nova Cannabis at Grove Landing 17 Nelson Drive Spruce Grove Nova Cannabis at Willow Park 252-10816 MacLeod Trail SE Calgary Nova Cannabis at Namao 9611 167 Avenue NW Edmonton Nova Cannabis at Shoppers South B8015 104 Street NW Edmonton Cannabis House 6560 170 Avenue NW Edmonton 420 Premium Market D290-9737 MacLeod Trail SW Calgary Small Town Buds 102-6 Athabasca Avenue Devon Waldo’s 420 Store 946 16 Street SW Medicine Hat Numo Cannabis Corp. 11733 95 Street NW Edmonton Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc. 313-10451 99 Avenue Fort Saskatchewan Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc. 19 Bellerose Drive St Albert Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc. 9610 165 Avenue NW Edmonton Alternative Greens 12451 97 Street NW Edmonton Westside Weed 914 South Railway Street SE Medicine Hat

For more than 20 years, AGLC has been a regulatory leader in the management of Alberta’s gaming and liquor industries. Our commitment to integrity and offering choices Albertans can trust will continue as our responsibilities expand to include cannabis.