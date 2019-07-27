Agricultural Alliance Growing Research, Innovation - Gateway Gazette

Lakeland College, Olds College and partners have received federal funding to support high-tech research and advancements in agriculture.

Lakeland College and Olds College are members of the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network that are among Canadian institutions sharing the $49.5-million federal investment. The collaborative efforts between public and private sectors, along with the colleges, will enhance the agricultural sector through high-quality education and new technology development.

“Lakeland and Olds colleges provide a range of quality, sophisticated agricultural education programs that prepare graduates for the real world and bring the latest technology to Alberta farms. The inclusion of these colleges in this national consortium demonstrates their well-earned and respected reputation as innovators in the advancement of smart farm technologies.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

“Alberta’s farmers are some of the most innovative in the world. Lakeland College and Olds College have long played a role in ensuring Alberta’s farmers have access to high-quality agricultural research, education and technology. This is another example of forward thinking that will support advanced agricultural education now and long into the future.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“This is wonderful news for Olds College, our region and the entire province. For years, Olds College has been leading innovation. I am excited to see how this investment will help shape the future of the agricultural industry.”Nathan Cooper, MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills

More than 60 public and private sectors, as well as academia and research institutions, belong to the national partnership and will work together to drive automation and digitization of Canada’s agricultural sector.