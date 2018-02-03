Agricultural Efficiency Programs Expanded

Farms and agri-processors will have access to new and expanded energy-efficiency programs to help them reduce their emissions and energy bills.

In December 2017, $1.4 billion in provincial Climate Leadership Plan funding was announced to continue the transition to a diversified, low-carbon economy. More than $81 million over the next four years is now being made available for the agriculture sector through the Climate Leadership Plan and the federal government.

“Alberta’s agriculture sector has long been at the forefront of adopting innovative new practices and enhancing environmental stewardship. That’s why we have developed these efficiency programs to meet the demand – improving the sustainability of agricultural operations, addressing climate change and reducing costs to help the sector remain competitive in the global marketplace.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“This investment in energy efficiency will help agricultural producers save energy and money, supporting their future growth and sustainability. With new opportunities for solar power, low-pressure irrigation and energy savings, these grants will make life more affordable for Alberta’s farmers and agri-processors while also supporting our transition to a low-carbon economy.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

“Innovative programs on energy efficiency will make Alberta’s agricultural sector more competitive and prosperous. Working together with industry and provincial partners, we can deliver clean, sustained economic growth now and reduce carbon pollution to leave a better world for our children and grandchildren.” ~Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Energy-efficiency programs have assisted in learning best practices from our peers and helped us take a leadership role in creating energy efficiencies within our sector. These programs have been beneficial in the growth of our company while reducing our environmental footprint.” ~Paul Flesher, president, Crust Craft Inc.

Last year, the government of Alberta provided $10 million to agriculture energy-efficiency programs. There were nearly twice as many applicants as projects that were funded. This new funding will allow eligible projects that didn’t receive funding last year to access funds, as well as allowing new applicants to apply under the expanded programs.

Grant programs include:

Farm Energy and Agri-Processing: For primary producers and smaller agri-processors to improve overall energy efficiency.

On-Farm Solar PV: For farm electricity customers to install solar panels.

Irrigation Efficiency: To convert high-pressure irrigation systems into low-pressure systems.

Energy Savings for Agri-Processors: For larger agri-processors to improve energy efficiency.

Applications for the energy-efficiency programs are being finalized and will be available at agriculture.alberta.ca.