Agriculture Committee Visits Four Provinces to Study Agricultural Technology and Research Advancements - Gateway Gazette

OTTAWA – This week, the House of Commons Agriculture Committee travelled to Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia as part of its current study on the advancements of technology and research in the agriculture sector. Conservative Shadow Ministers for Agriculture and Agri-Food Luc Berthold and John Barlow released the following statement on the conclusion of the committee’s travel:

“The initiatives put forward by Canadian companies to advance agricultural research and innovation has provided a competitive advantage in the global marketplace for the Canadian agri-food sector at large.

This committee travel was particularly important to gain a better understanding of factors hindering commercialization of new technology, accessing new export markets and how as a government we can better facilitate the sector’s growth and progress.

From Quebec and Ontario to Saskatchewan and British Columbia, we saw the successes of providing fresh juice in tetra-packs, met with agri-tech innovators at the University of Guelph, discussed commercialization opportunities and learned about amazing new elevator technology.

We are proud of the advancements in Canadian agriculture and the valuable research being done to put the safest and most affordable food on our tables, while simultaneously expanding trade and demand for Canadian commodities in the global marketplace.

As Shadow Ministers for Agriculture and Agri-Food, we will continue to advocate for less red tape and unnecessary restrictions by Government on our agriculture sector while promoting innovation and research to support entrepreneurs, agri-businesses and farmers.”