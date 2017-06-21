Aheer Statement on Edmonton City Council Decision to Reevaluate Sale of Surplus School Sites to Private Schools

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Education Minister Leela Aheer released the following statement in response to Edmonton City Council re-considering selling surplus land being sold to private schools:

“Choice in education is a cornerstone of our system, and I would encourage the EPSB to work together with the Edmonton City Council and the private schools in question to find the right solution. This is about our children, diversity and multiculturalism. This is about the rights of families to have a choice in education.

“Independent schools are an integral piece of our education system, and we have a commitment by the Minister to continue this education model which supports opportunities based on inclusion and diversity.

“Wildrose will continue to defend the right to choice in education, including private schools in the Capital Region.”

