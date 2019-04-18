AHS Notifying Individuals of Potential Tuberculosis Exposure - Gateway Gazette

April 17, 2019 – CALGARY – Alberta Health Services (AHS) has today issued notification letters to 150 individuals indicating that they or their child may have been exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) at a daycare in the Calgary Zone. Notification letters include information on arrangements for standard TB assessment, screening and treatment, if required.

Only those who receive notification letters from AHS are considered possibly exposed to this case. Risk of transmission to these individuals is low, and the case does not present an ongoing risk at the daycare or to the general public. AHS is only informing the public as a matter of transparency.

AHS’ TB Services and Calgary Zone Medical Officer of Health are coordinating follow-up screening that is routine in response to any exposure to active cases of infectious TB. These efforts are in keeping with our commitment to high quality care and our values of excellence and safety.

To protect patient confidentiality, no further case-specific details will be released by AHS. The name of the daycare at which the exposure took place will not be released.

For general information on TB: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/news/rls/ne-rls-2016-10-03-tb-faq.pdf. Anyone with questions can call Health Link 24/7 at 811.

