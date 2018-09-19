AHS President’s Excellence Awards Recipients for 2018 - Gateway Gazette

AHS President’s Excellence Awards Recipients for 2018

By Contributor

Sep 19

Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s President’s Excellence Awards!

Selected from a record 138 nominations, these 21 award recipients demonstrate the highest standards in innovation, collaboration and patient-centred care.

Stay tuned to this page and AHS social media in the week to come for more information on our recipients. We encourage you to congratulate all our recipients and nominees by using the hashtag #AHSprezawards.

Thank you to everyone who made a nomination. You can learn more about the President’s Excellence Awards categories below. Award recipients will receive a certificate of acknowledgement, a pin and celebratory luncheon with the President and CEO and senior leaders.

Congratulations Fred Stegmeier!
Paramedic Fred Stegmeier is always the first to be there to support staff. Long before we had awareness of the psychological toll of the profession, Fred knew people needed an ear, a cup of coffee and often a hug. To this day, Fred never hesitates to drop what he is doing and support staff in times of need. Fred will retire in March 2018 after 38 years of service. Thank you, Fred, and congratulations on your Lifetime Achievement award.

Outstanding Achievement in Patient- and Family-Centred Care

Outstanding Achievement in People Excellence

Outstanding Achievement in Service Excellence

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation and Research Excellence

Outstanding Achievement in Quality Improvement

Lifetime Achievement (AHS staff or physician)

Lifetime Achievement (volunteer)

