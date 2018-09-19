AHS President’s Excellence Awards Recipients for 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s President’s Excellence Awards!

Selected from a record 138 nominations, these 21 award recipients demonstrate the highest standards in innovation, collaboration and patient-centred care.

Thank you to everyone who made a nomination. You can learn more about the President’s Excellence Awards categories below. Award recipients will receive a certificate of acknowledgement, a pin and celebratory luncheon with the President and CEO and senior leaders.

President’s Excellence Awards Recipients for 2018

Outstanding Achievement in Patient- and Family-Centred Care

Outstanding Achievement in People Excellence

Outstanding Achievement in Service Excellence

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation and Research Excellence

Outstanding Achievement in Quality Improvement

Lifetime Achievement (AHS staff or physician)

Lifetime Achievement (volunteer)