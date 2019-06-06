AHS Review to Find Savings, Improve Performance - Gateway Gazette

A performance review of Alberta Health Services (AHS) will identify ways to deliver better results for Albertans and find efficiencies across the health system.

A Request for Proposals has been posted.

“As promised in our platform, we are launching the process to conduct a comprehensive review of AHS, the first since it was formed 10 years ago. We campaigned on a commitment to strengthen our publicly funded health system, and that’s what this review is about: delivering better results for Albertans.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

The review will include:

A comprehensive examination of AHS’s structure and organization.

Evaluation of all AHS programs, services and policies to identify potential to reduce costs and improve performance.

Identification of opportunities to make AHS operations more responsive to the front lines and Albertans.

Comparisons to other provinces and best practices.

“We look forward to working with government on this review. We have put significant focus on finding efficiencies across all areas of the organization over the past decade. This review will help us identify further opportunities for more efficiencies while maintaining or improving quality care for Albertans.”Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

The review will include consultation with physicians and AHS staff, as well as other key health stakeholders and the public. AHS has more than 102,000 employees and a budget of $15.2 billion. The final report will be due to government by Dec. 31, 2019.

