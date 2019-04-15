AHS Weekly Wellness: Advance Care Planning Day – April 16, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

We may all experience a time when someone we love has an accident, injury or disease that takes away their ability to speak for themselves. When that happens, would you or your loved ones know what they wanted for care?

On April 16, 2019 it is Advance Care Planning Day. It’s a day for awareness. It’s a day to ask the people you love to talk about their care wishes. It’s a day to put those you love at ease if something were to happen to you. It’s a day to plan and talk about the “what if”.

It’s important to have a will in case of death, and it’s also important to have an advance care plan while you are living, so loved ones and your care team know what you want for medical care while in a hospital if you cannot speak for yourself.

Yes, it’s an awkward conversation for many, but a very important one. Anyone over the age of 18 can have an advance care plan, as it’s not just for people who have already had something tragic happen; it’s for every adult.

Take the guess work out. Take control of the conversation. Take action on your care wishes.

For tools to start this conversation, visit conversationsmatter.ca.