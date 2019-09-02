AHS Weekly Wellness: Alzheimer’s Awareness Month - Gateway Gazette

September marks
Alzheimer’s Awareness month, a time designated to raise awareness
of the effects and signs of Alzheimer’s disease in our loved ones
and what we can do to support them.
Alzheimer’s disease
is the most common type of dementia, a syndrome that affects memory,
thinking, orientation, judgment and ability to carry out everyday
tasks. It is estimated that by 2038, about one in 10 Albertans over
the age of 65 and nearly half over the age of 90 will be living with
some form of dementia.
Dementia has certain
warning signs. Contact your doctor if you notice a loved one having
increased difficulty with any of the following:
Learning
and retaining new information
Handling
complex tasks, like balancing a cheque book
Knowing
what to do when problems come up
Finding
his or her way around familiar places, driving to and from places he
or she knows well
Finding
the right words to say what he or she wants to say
Understanding
and responding to what he or she sees and hears
Acting
more irritable or suspicious than usual, or withdrawing from
conversation and activity.
Finally,
here are some tips in communicating with anyone who may have
dementia:
First,
make sure the person does not have a hearing or vision problem.
Sometimes a person may not respond to you because he or she cannot
hear you. Not being able to see well may make the person more
confused, agitated, or withdrawn. If you suspect a problem, have a
health professional evaluate the person’s hearing and vision.
Don’t
argue. Offer reassurance, and try to distract the person or focus
his or her attention on something else.
Use
short, simple, familiar words and sentences. Present only one idea
at a time. And avoid talking about abstract concepts.
Explain
your actions. Break tasks and instructions into clear, simple steps,
offered one step at a time.
Pay
attention to your tone of voice. Be calm and supportive. A person
with dementia is still aware of emotions and may become upset upon
sensing anger or irritation in your voice.
Maintain
eye contact and use touch to reassure and show that you are
listening. Touch may be better understood than words. Holding the
person’s hand or putting an arm around his or her shoulder may get
through when nothing else can.
Pay
attention to the person’s tone of voice and gestures for clues as to
what the person is feeling. Sometimes the emotion is more important
than what is said.
Do
not confront the person about his or her denial of the disease.
Arguments will not help either of you.
Continue
to treat the person with dignity and respect.
Allow
choices in daily activities. Let the person select his or her
clothing, activities, and foods. But too many choices can be
overwhelming. Offer a choice of two to three options, not the whole
range of possibilities.
In Alberta, services
are readily available for both those suffering from any form of
dementia and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and
the Northwest Territories provide education and ongoing support.
Albertans can also
call Health Link at 811 for advice. Health Link will assess the needs
of the person and provide immediate advice for their concerns, 24
hours a day, seven days a week. When needed, callers can be referred
to Dementia Advice, which is staffed by specialized dementia nurses.
