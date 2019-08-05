AHS Weekly Wellness: Enjoy a Meatless Meal - Gateway Gazette

Looking for vegetarian or vegan protein choices for your next meal? Instead of meat, you can use beans, lentils, tofu, eggs, nuts or seed butter to make delicious, healthy dishes. Meatless meals are excellent for anyone, not just people who avoid meat for religious or cultural reasons.
Six simple ways to update some popular recipes:
For recipes using meat alternatives or to find out more, go to healthyeatingstartshere.ca.
To find out more about vegetarian diets or alternatives to meats, ask your healthcare professional to be referred to a dietitian.