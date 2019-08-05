AHS Weekly Wellness: Enjoy a Meatless Meal - Gateway Gazette

Looking for vegetarian or vegan protein choices for your next meal? Instead of meat, you can use beans, lentils, tofu, eggs, nuts or seed butter to make delicious, healthy dishes. Meatless meals are excellent for anyone, not just people who avoid meat for religious or cultural reasons.

Six simple ways to update some popular recipes:

Replace the meat in chili, casseroles, stews and soups with beans, lentils or tofu.

Use lentils or black beans in tacos or quesadillas.

Top salads with beans or a hard-boiled egg.

Add tofu to a vegetable stir-fry.

Puree cooked black beans, white beans or chickpeas. Then add herbs and spices to make a fast and easy dip or sandwich spread.

Use nut, seed or soybean butters. Add them to dips, smoothies or spread them thinly on breads or crackers for a snack or quick protein boost.

For recipes using meat alternatives or to find out more, go to healthyeatingstartshere.ca.

To find out more about vegetarian diets or alternatives to meats, ask your healthcare professional to be referred to a dietitian.