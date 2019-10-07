AHS Weekly Wellness: Fire Prevention Week - Gateway Gazette

Fire Prevention Week will take place
October 6 to 12, 2019. It’s a good time of year to check your smoke
alarms to ensure they’re working.
Install
at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the
basement (but not in unfinished attics).
Put smoke alarms in
the hallways that lead to each bedroom.
On floors without
bedrooms, install the smoke alarm in or near each living area such
as dens, living and family rooms.
Put a smoke alarm on
the ceiling at the bottom of any staircase leading to upper floors.
Mount the smoke
alarm high on walls or ceilings (remember—smoke and hot gases
rise). Wall-mounted alarms work best when placed at least 10 to 30
cm down from the ceiling. Ceiling-mounted alarms are ideally placed
at least 10 cm away from the nearest wall. If ceilings are pitched,
install the alarm near the ceiling’s highest point.
How
do I care for a smoke alarm?
Smoke
alarms must be kept clean, as dust and grime may affect how they
work.
Replace the
batteries at least once a year
Replace
a smoke alarm every
10 years,
sooner if it isn’t working.
Regularly dust or
vacuum the unit.
Keep each smoke
alarm free of paint, stickers, or other decorations that may prevent
it from working properly.
Plan
an escape route
It is important for
families and people living alone to practice a fire escape route out
of the home. Make two exit plans for each room of the house.
To reduce the risk
of a fall, keep fire escape routes clear of household items and
clutter. That will help ensure you have safe and accessible exits.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok