AHS Weekly Wellness: Fire Prevention Week - Gateway Gazette

Fire Prevention Week will take place October 6 to 12, 2019. It’s a good time of year to check your smoke alarms to ensure they’re working.

Install at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home, including the basement (but not in unfinished attics).

Put smoke alarms in the hallways that lead to each bedroom.

On floors without bedrooms, install the smoke alarm in or near each living area such as dens, living and family rooms.

Put a smoke alarm on the ceiling at the bottom of any staircase leading to upper floors.

Mount the smoke alarm high on walls or ceilings (remember—smoke and hot gases rise). Wall-mounted alarms work best when placed at least 10 to 30 cm down from the ceiling. Ceiling-mounted alarms are ideally placed at least 10 cm away from the nearest wall. If ceilings are pitched, install the alarm near the ceiling’s highest point.

How do I care for a smoke alarm?

Smoke alarms must be kept clean, as dust and grime may affect how they work.

Replace the batteries at least once a year

Replace a smoke alarm every 10 years , sooner if it isn’t working.

sooner if it isn’t working. Regularly dust or vacuum the unit.

Keep each smoke alarm free of paint, stickers, or other decorations that may prevent it from working properly.

Plan an escape route

It is important for families and people living alone to practice a fire escape route out of the home. Make two exit plans for each room of the house.

To reduce the risk of a fall, keep fire escape routes clear of household items and clutter. That will help ensure you have safe and accessible exits.

Source: myhealth.alberta.ca