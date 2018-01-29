AHS Weekly Wellness: A Flu Free New Year

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 29

It’s not too late for your influenza immunization 

You resolve to start the year healthy.  To eat well, be active… but what about your influenza immunization?

Influenza has arrived in Alberta.  As of December 18, more than 1,470 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Alberta.  Of these cases, 260 have been hospitalized.  Tragically, 10 have passed away.

No matter how healthy you think you are, if you haven’t been immunized yet this season, you’re at risk of contracting influenza too.

The good news? Influenza immunization is still available, free of charge, to all Albertans six months of age and older.

Start your year healthy and stay that way; get immunized today.

For more information, including local clinic schedules, visit www.alberthealthservices.ca/influenza or call Health Link Alberta at 1.866.408.5465.

 

