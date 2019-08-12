AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Celebrations for Young Children - Gateway Gazette

It’s
easy to make celebrations with children fun and healthy. Here are a
few tips on how you can make healthy foods the easy choice at holiday
celebrations, birthday parties and special events. For more ideas, go
to healthyeatingstartshere.ca.
Try
these party ideas
Decorate using themes or colours.
Make crafts or play party games.
Have a theme-based scavenger hunt.
Sing special songs or read books about your theme.
On birthdays, have the birthday child be your “special helper” for the day.
Serve
fun and healthy foods
Serve
a vegetable or fruit tray with yogurt dip. Arrange the fruit and
vegetables in fun shapes or colour-themed trays.
Plan
a “build your own” party. Let each child build their own
sandwich, pizza, taco, salad or yogurt parfait from a variety of
healthy ingredients.
Help
children make a “Friendship Fruit Salad.” Each child can choose
a different fruit to add to the salad. Stir it gently and serve.
Add
chunks of melon, slices of citrus fruit or cucumber to a pitcher of
water. Call it “Wacky Water” and offer it to party guests to
drink.
