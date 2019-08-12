 AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Celebrations for Young Children - Gateway Gazette

AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Celebrations for Young Children

By Contributor

Aug 12

It’s easy to make celebrations with children fun and healthy. Here are a few tips on how you can make healthy foods the easy choice at holiday celebrations, birthday parties and special events. For more ideas, go to healthyeatingstartshere.ca.

Try these party ideas

  • Decorate using themes or colours.
  • Make crafts or play party games.
  • Have a theme-based scavenger hunt.
  • Sing special songs or read books about your theme.
  • On birthdays, have the birthday child be your “special helper” for the day.

Serve fun and healthy foods

  • Serve a vegetable or fruit tray with yogurt dip. Arrange the fruit and vegetables in fun shapes or colour-themed trays.
  • Plan a “build your own” party. Let each child build their own sandwich, pizza, taco, salad or yogurt parfait from a variety of healthy ingredients.
  • Help children make a “Friendship Fruit Salad.” Each child can choose a different fruit to add to the salad. Stir it gently and serve.
  • Add chunks of melon, slices of citrus fruit or cucumber to a pitcher of water. Call it “Wacky Water” and offer it to party guests to drink.

Source: ahs.ca

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Field of Dreams Almost Ready Near Black Diamond

A&W Canada and Christine Sinclair Inspire Canadians to Help Beat Multiple Sclerosis

AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Celebrations for Young Children

Help on the Way for Calgary Homeless

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Help on the Way for Calgary Homeless Next Post A&W Canada and Christine Sinclair Inspire Canadians to Help Beat Multiple Sclerosis