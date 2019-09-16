AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Ideas for School Snacks - Gateway Gazette

Your children are starting back to school this month, and you need healthy ideas for lunches and snacks. Remember that some schools don’t allow nuts or peanuts because of allergies.

Offer children water when they’re thirsty, and vegetables and fruit instead of juice, even if it’s 100-per-cent juice.

Choose these healthy snacks every day:

Fresh or frozen vegetables

Fresh or frozen fruit

Fruit cup in fruit juice or water

Unsweetened applesauce

Whole grain bread

Whole grain crackers

Whole grain naan, roti or pita

Whole grain tortilla or wrap

Whole grain cereal

Hummus

Eggs

Nuts or nut butters (check first to see if allowed at school)

Meat, chicken or fish

White milk

Cheese or cheese string

Fortified plain soy beverage

Plain yogurt

Choose these snacks some days:

Flavoured fortified milk or soy beverage, such as chocolate, strawberry or vanilla

Fruit-flavoured yogurt

Baked crackers

Muffin

Granola bar

Dried fruit and nut mix

Choose these snacks less often. These snacks are high in sugar, fat and/or salt: