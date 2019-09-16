AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Ideas for School Snacks - Gateway Gazette

Your
children are starting back to school this month, and you need healthy
ideas for lunches and snacks. Remember that some schools don’t
allow nuts or peanuts because of allergies.
Offer
children water when they’re thirsty, and vegetables and fruit
instead of juice, even if it’s 100-per-cent juice.
Choose
these healthy snacks every day:
Fresh
or frozen vegetables
Fresh
or frozen fruit
Fruit
cup in fruit juice or water
Unsweetened
applesauce
Whole
grain bread
Whole
grain crackers
Whole
grain naan, roti or pita
Whole
grain tortilla or wrap
Whole
grain cereal
Hummus
Eggs
Nuts
or nut butters (check first to see if allowed at school)
Meat,
chicken or fish
White
milk
Cheese
or cheese string
Fortified
plain soy beverage
Plain
yogurt
Choose
these snacks some days:
Flavoured
fortified milk or soy beverage, such as chocolate, strawberry or
vanilla
Fruit-flavoured
yogurt
Baked
crackers
Muffin
Granola
bar
Dried
fruit and nut mix
Choose
these snacks less often. These snacks are high in sugar, fat and/or
salt:
Candy
or fruit gummies
Potato
chips or fried snacks
Instant
dried noodles