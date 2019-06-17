 AHS Weekly Wellness: Helmet Safety - Gateway Gazette

AHS Weekly Wellness: Helmet Safety

By Contributor

Jun 17

Choose the right helmet

Before buying a new helmet, consider the following:

  • Measure around your head at eyebrow level to know what size of helmet to buy
  • Decide what kind of helmet you need: a bike helmet, just for biking, or a multi-sport helmet that is approved for biking and other sports such as skateboarding and in-line skating.
  • Try different styles and brands to find the one that fits you best
  • Check to make sure the helmet is safety approved for cycling and meets safety standards such as CSA, CPSC, Snell or ASTM.

Wearing your helmet

  • Make sure the helmet is level from front to back.
  • Check that the front edge sits 1 to 2 finger widths above your eyebrows.
  • Add or remove sizing pads, or adjust the ring fit system to make the helmet fit snugly.
  • Adjust the straps to form a V just below and in front of your earlobes.
  • Do up the chinstrap.
  • Adjust the chinstrap so there’s only one finger-width between your chin and the chinstrap.
  • Fit the helmet tighter if it moves when you nod or shake your head.
  • Wear your helmet every time you ride your bike.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Parents: Check Out Gap Year Ideas to Inspire Your Kids

Fibre-Optic Broadband Project on Hold Due to High Construction Costs

AHS Weekly Wellness: Helmet Safety

Not Using Air Conditioning This Summer? Here’s How to Survive the Heat

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post The Federal Government is Damaging Canada’s Economic Future with Bill C-69: CAPP Next Post Fibre-Optic Broadband Project on Hold Due to High Construction Costs