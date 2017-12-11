AHS Weekly Wellness: Holiday Eating Tips

During the holiday season, keeping healthy habits up during festive gatherings may need a plan of action. Here are some helpful tips you may want to try.
At home:
- Since you will likely be busier than usual, have convenient healthy food available.
- Buy washed, cut up vegetables and fruit to make it easier to add them to meals or snacks.
- Keeping higher calorie food out of sight may make you less likely to be reminded to eat it. If there are leftovers from a meal, send them home with guests in decorative holiday containers or package up for future meals.
- If you bake for the holidays ahead of time, freeze until serving.
At parties and gatherings:
- Bring a healthier option – grilled shrimp, chicken satay, cut up raw vegetables or a fruit tray.
- Make a plan for each party like focusing on enjoying time with others, choosing smaller portions or sharing desserts.
- Socialize away from the food table.
- Choose lower calorie drinks like virgin Caesars, sugar-free pop or sparkling water.
- Use a smaller plate.
- Fill half your plate with vegetables and fruit.
- Focus on the enjoyment of eating food when eating and eat slowly.
For more healthy eating tips and delicious recipes visit: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/nutrition/page12598.aspx
