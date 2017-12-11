AHS Weekly Wellness: Holiday Eating Tips

During the holiday season, keeping healthy habits up during festive gatherings may need a plan of action. Here are some helpful tips you may want to try.

At home:

Since you will likely be busier than usual, have convenient healthy food available.

Buy washed, cut up vegetables and fruit to make it easier to add them to meals or snacks.

Keeping higher calorie food out of sight may make you less likely to be reminded to eat it. If there are leftovers from a meal, send them home with guests in decorative holiday containers or package up for future meals.

If you bake for the holidays ahead of time, freeze until serving.

At parties and gatherings:

Bring a healthier option – grilled shrimp, chicken satay, cut up raw vegetables or a fruit tray.

Make a plan for each party like focusing on enjoying time with others, choosing smaller portions or sharing desserts.

Socialize away from the food table.

Choose lower calorie drinks like virgin Caesars, sugar-free pop or sparkling water.

Use a smaller plate.

Fill half your plate with vegetables and fruit.

Focus on the enjoyment of eating food when eating and eat slowly.

For more healthy eating tips and delicious recipes visit: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/nutrition/page12598.aspx

