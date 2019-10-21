AHS Weekly Wellness: Keep Your Kids Safe at Halloween - Gateway Gazette

Halloween
is a fun time for children. However when combined with costumes, the
weather, and darkness, the excitement of the night can pose danger to
little ones.
We
can’t control the weather or the darkness. But we can do a few things
to keep Halloween safe.
Costumes
Ensure footwear
and costumes fit properly and provide appropriate protection against
weather conditions.
Ensure costumes
aren’t a tripping hazard.
Add reflective
tape to costumes and treat bags. This ensures your child is visible
in the dark.
Choose costumes,
beards and wigs labeled “flame-resistant”.
Choose face
paint or make-up instead of a mask that can interfere with your
child’s vision.
If your child is
wearing a mask or a head piece, ensure they can see clearly from the
front and both sides, and that it doesn’t interfere with their
breathing.
Never allow your
child to carry a sharp or dangerous costume prop, such as a knife or
sword.
Trick-or-treating
Children are
safest if they trick-or-treat in groups. Don’t let them
trick-or-treat alone.
Accompany your
child until you feel comfortable that they are old enough to go
without parental supervision.
Remind your
child that the same safe road rules apply when trick-or-treating as
they do any other night. Always walk on sidewalks, and cross the
street at crosswalks or street corners only.
Teach your child
to trick-or-treat in well-lit areas, and to only visit homes that
have outside lights turned on.
Pack a
flashlight in your child’s trick-or-treat bag.
Remind your
child never to go inside a stranger’s home or car.
Before your
child digs into their treat bag, be sure to inspect all goodies.
Discard all
candy that has a loose, broken, or open wrapper.
Discard homemade
candy or baked goods provided by people you don’t know.
Wash all fruit,
and cut it into pieces to inspect it before eating.
Source:
ahs.ca