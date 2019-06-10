AHS Weekly Wellness: Living Well with Type 2 Diabetes - Gateway Gazette

Picture a sailor dying of thirst while surrounded by the sea. In a body with unchecked diabetes, every cell suffers a similar fate.
“Cells need sugar,” says Leta Philp, a diabetes educator with the Diabetes, Obesity, and Nutrition Strategic Clinical Network at Alberta Health Services. “Insulin is like a little key that opens up cell doors to let sugar in. When you have Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin, or the cell doors resist opening, or both. Cells starve even though sugar is available in the surrounding blood.”
Rates of Type 2 diabetes are rising faster in Alberta than anywhere else in Canada. More than 300,000 Albertans have the disease, and it tends to get worse. “It’s like driving a car in the wrong gear,” says Tracy Kwasny, diabetes educator with the Alberta Healthy Living Program in Lethbridge. “There will be extra wear and tear. But by working with your healthcare team, monitoring your health and keeping blood sugar levels in check, it’s possible to stay healthy for years.”
Here are tips for catching Type 2 diabetes early—and for living well with it.
Common signs include frequent urination, thirst and/or hunger. Other signs include weight loss, a dry mouth, urinary tract infections, blurry vision and numbness or tingling in fingers and toes. Experts recommend an annual check for elevated blood sugar after age 40, when the risk of developing diabetes rises.
Older people with a family history of the disease and/or non-Caucasian roots are at higher risk of having Type 2 diabetes. So are women who had gestational diabetes while pregnant. Other risks include being overweight, obese and/or inactive.
A healthy diet and active lifestyle become doubly important.
Besides blood sugar, watch for elevated blood pressure, escalating anxiety, reduced kidney function, increased cholesterol and nerve damage in eyes and feet. Schedule appointments at least once a year with your family physician and foot and eye specialists.