AHS Weekly Wellness: Look for Ways to Lower your Stress - Gateway Gazette

Stress
is a fact of life for most people. You may not be able to get rid of
stress, but you can look for ways to lower it. Consider trying some
of these ideas:
Learn
different ways to manage your time. You may get more done with less
stress if you make a schedule. Think about which things are most
important, and do those first.
Find
healthy ways to cope. Look at how you have been dealing with stress.
Be honest about what works and what does not. Think about other
things that might work better.
Take
good care of yourself. Get plenty of rest. Eat well. Don’t smoke.
Limit how much alcohol you drink.
Try
new ways of thinking. When you find yourself starting to worry, try
to stop the thoughts. Or write down your worries and work on letting
go of things you cannot change. Learn to say “no.”
Speak
up. Not being able to talk about your needs and concerns creates
stress and can make negative feelings worse. Assertive communication
can help you express how you feel in a thoughtful, tactful way.
Ask
for help. People who have a strong network of family and friends
manage stress better.
Sometimes
stress is just too much to handle alone. Talking to a friend or
family member may help, but you may also want to see a counsellor.
Call Health Link at 811 if you need help.
How
can you relieve stress?
You will feel better if you can find ways to get stress out of your system. The best ways to relieve stress are different for each person. Try some of these ideas to see which ones work for you:
Exercise.
Regular exercise is one of the best ways to manage stress. Walking
is a great way to get started.
Write.
It can help to write about the things that are bothering you.
Let
your feelings out. Talk, laugh, cry, and express anger when you need
to with someone you trust.
Do
something you enjoy. A hobby can help you relax. Volunteer work or
work that helps others can be a great stress reliever.
Learn
ways to relax your body. This can include breathing exercises,
muscle relaxation exercises, massage, aromatherapy, yoga, or
relaxing exercises like tai chi and qi gong.
Focus
on the present. Try meditation and imagery exercises. Listen to
relaxing music. Try to look for the humour in life. Laughter really
can be the best medicine.
