AHS Weekly Wellness: Make All-terrain Travel All Good - Gateway Gazette

If you’re an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driver, it’s hard to resist the allure of exploring backcountry trails during the summer. These tips will help newbies and trail veterans alike navigate the ins and outs of ATV safety.

Age limits

Some exceptions apply, but the minimum age by law for operating off-highway vehicles is 14 years. The AHS recommended age is 16.

Know the risks

When not used safely, ATV risks include

Scrapes and cuts

Strains and sprains

Broken bones

Dislocated joints

Bruising

Concussions and head injuries

Internal injuries.

Safety tips

Choose an ATV that’s right for your size to reduce a chance of rollover or serious injury.

Wear protective equipment such as an approved ATV helmet, eyewear and gloves.

Wear pants, long sleeves and boots to prevent cuts and scrapes.

Ride during daylight hours, at a safe speed, with other people around.

Carry a first-aid kit with each vehicle.

Don’t drive while or after using alcohol or other drugs.

Take a certification course through the Alberta Safety Council.

Visit myhealth.alberta.ca and search for ATV safety.