AHS Weekly Wellness: Make All-terrain Travel All Good - Gateway Gazette

AHS Weekly Wellness: Make All-terrain Travel All Good

By Contributor

Feature Content
Jul 09

If you’re an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driver, it’s hard to resist the allure of exploring backcountry trails during the summer. These tips will help newbies and trail veterans alike navigate the ins and outs of ATV safety.

Age limits

Some exceptions apply, but the minimum age by law for operating off-highway vehicles is 14 years. The AHS recommended age is 16.

Know the risks

When not used safely, ATV risks include

  • Scrapes and cuts
  • Strains and sprains
  • Broken bones
  • Dislocated joints
  • Bruising
  • Concussions and head injuries
  • Internal injuries.

Safety tips

  • Choose an ATV that’s right for your size to reduce a chance of rollover or serious injury.
  • Wear protective equipment such as an approved ATV helmet, eyewear and gloves.
  • Wear pants, long sleeves and boots to prevent cuts and scrapes.
  • Ride during daylight hours, at a safe speed, with other people around.
  • Carry a first-aid kit with each vehicle.
  • Don’t drive while or after using alcohol or other drugs.
  • Take a certification course through the Alberta Safety Council.

Visit myhealth.alberta.ca and search for ATV safety.

To find out about ‘What’s your balance?’ visit ahs.ca/whatsyourbalance. You can also join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #AHSwhatsyourbalance

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

The Town of Turner Valley Congratulates 2018 Grads

AHS Weekly Wellness: Make All-terrain Travel All Good

Faith Forum ~ All of Life Really Begins and Ends With God

From My Bookshelf: Laurie Frankel

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Missing Person – Claresholm, Alberta Next Post United Conservatives Release Recommendations to Combat Rural Crime