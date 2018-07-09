AHS Weekly Wellness: Make All-terrain Travel All Good - Gateway Gazette

Feature Content
If you’re an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driver, it’s hard to resist the allure of exploring backcountry trails during the summer. These tips will help newbies and trail veterans alike navigate the ins and outs of ATV safety.
Age limits
Some exceptions apply, but the minimum age by law for operating off-highway vehicles is 14 years. The AHS recommended age is 16.
Know the risks
When not used safely, ATV risks include
Safety tips
