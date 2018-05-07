AHS Weekly Wellness: Mental Health Awareness Week - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Health Services (AHS) knows that wellness matters, and this year AHS has been asking our people and Albertans, ‘What’s your balance?’ Throughout the year of wellness and finding balance, AHS is highlighting four areas of wellness, including healthy eating, mental wellness, physical activity and sleep & fatigue.

Over the next couple months, AHS is bringing Mental Wellness to the forefront, and this May the theme is ‘Turn up the Volume’.

AHS wants you to get loud about your mental health

Make a difference in your wellbeing and encourage others

During Mental Health Week, May 7 – 13, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding you to take care of yourself and share how you are making a difference in your own mental wellbeing.

Engaging in physical activity, eating healthy foods, practicing gratitude and having fun are all small steps that can improve your mental health and help to reduce stress.

AHS Ways to Wellness is a week-long challenge to help you take care of your mental well-being. Try these simple steps with family, friends, co-workers to better the health and wellness of yourself and others.

Start now and take AHS’ Ways to Wellness Challenge from May 7-13. Activities are listed below, or you can visit: ahs.ca/whatsyourbalance, and tell us what you do each day for your mental health using the #AHSwhatsyourbalance on social media.

Day 1 – Eat healthy foods

What we eat can affect how we feel. What healthy foods did you eat today? Share your healthy snack or recipe.

Day 2 – Get active

Move your mood! Get some physical activity in your day to improve your mood. Share creative ways you fit exercise in your today.

Day 3 – Be kind

Showing kindness can help you and others feel good. What act of kindness did you do today? Share how you made someone smile.

Day 4 – Practice gratitude

Being grateful can help you develop a positive outlook on life. What are you thankful for today?

Day 5 – Be yourself

Appreciating yourself can have a positive impact on your mental health. Tell us what you like about yourself or share a picture of your amazing self!

Day 6 – Get your groove on

Have you heard, “music soothes the soul”? Make a play list with your favourite up beat songs to listen to when you need a ‘pick me up’.

Day 7 – Laugh

Laughter is medicine for the mind and helps to reduce stress and tension. Tell us what you did today to bring humour and laughter into your day.

For more information or help contact Mental Health Help Line toll-free at 1-877-303-2642, 24 hours a day 7 days a week.