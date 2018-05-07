AHS Weekly Wellness: Mental Health Awareness Week - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Health Services (AHS) knows that wellness matters, and this year AHS has been asking our people and Albertans, ‘What’s your balance?’ Throughout the year of wellness and finding balance, AHS is highlighting four areas of wellness, including healthy eating, mental wellness, physical activity and sleep & fatigue.
Over the next couple months, AHS is bringing Mental Wellness to the forefront, and this May the theme is ‘Turn up the Volume’.
AHS wants you to get loud about your mental health
Make a difference in your wellbeing and encourage others
During Mental Health Week, May 7 – 13, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding you to take care of yourself and share how you are making a difference in your own mental wellbeing.
Engaging in physical activity, eating healthy foods, practicing gratitude and having fun are all small steps that can improve your mental health and help to reduce stress.
AHS Ways to Wellness is a week-long challenge to help you take care of your mental well-being. Try these simple steps with family, friends, co-workers to better the health and wellness of yourself and others.
Start now and take AHS’ Ways to Wellness Challenge from May 7-13. Activities are listed below, or you can visit: ahs.ca/whatsyourbalance, and tell us what you do each day for your mental health using the #AHSwhatsyourbalance on social media.
Day 1 – Eat healthy foods
Day 2 – Get active
Day 3 – Be kind
Day 4 – Practice gratitude
Day 5 – Be yourself
Day 6 – Get your groove on
Day 7 – Laugh
For more information or help contact Mental Health Help Line toll-free at 1-877-303-2642, 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
