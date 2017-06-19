AHS Weekly Wellness News: Supporting Indigenous Albertans Through Culturally Appropriate Care

June 21 is National Aboriginal Day. This is a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Although these groups share many similarities, they each have their own distinct heritage, language, cultural practices and spiritual beliefs.

Through Alberta Health Services Indigenous Health Program, First Nations, Inuit and Métis receive culturally appropriate care including:

cultural and spiritual support for First Nations (Status and Non-status) Metis and Inuit patients and families. Collaboration with healthcare providers around spiritual, cultural and other special needs to facilitate culturally safe and family-centered care;

advocacy for support of Indigenous patients and their families across the continuum of care: from healthcare facilities to community services. Promotes awareness and consultation between patients, families, communities, and AHS staff;

assistance for Indigenous clients, families, agencies, and communities in accessing AHS and non-AHS programs and services;

assistance for AHS healthcare providers to better understand barriers to care for Indigenous populations;

promotes collaboration and partnerships with AHS, the Indigenous communities, and other relevant stakeholders.

For more information on Indigenous Healthcare in Alberta, visit: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/info/Page11949.aspx

