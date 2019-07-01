AHS Weekly Wellness: Online Continuing Care Facility Directory Now Live! - Gateway Gazette

Leave a Comment:
Albertans can now explore publicly funded continuing care facilities and learn more about them — online.
The new online continuing care facility directory has comprehensive information on all the province’s 345 publicly funded continuing care facilities. This new online tool is designed to simplify the process of finding a care home when one is needed.
Directory information will be updated every six months. It includes but is not limited to:
Find the online directory at ahs.ca/continuingcare.