AHS Weekly Wellness: Online Continuing Care Facility Directory Now Live! - Gateway Gazette

AHS Weekly Wellness: Online Continuing Care Facility Directory Now Live!

Jul 01

Albertans can now explore publicly funded continuing care facilities and learn more about them — online.

The new online continuing care facility directory has comprehensive information on all the province’s 345 publicly funded continuing care facilities. This new online tool is designed to simplify the process of finding a care home when one is needed.

Directory information will be updated every six months. It includes but is not limited to:

  • How to contact a case manager regarding assessment for Designated Supportive Living or Long Term Care.
  • Facility address and contact information, as well as a map that can be used to locate nearby facilities
  • Photos of the facility
  • The number of spaces and level of service provided
  • Link to accommodation charges
  • Link to accommodation standards audit results
  • Accreditation status of the facility
  • Resident and family council status
  • Health Quality Council of Alberta survey results (food rating and global overall care rating)
  • Available amenities
  • Transportation options

Find the online directory at ahs.ca/continuingcare.

