AHS Weekly Wellness: Protecting Yourself from Allergies - Gateway Gazette

 AHS Weekly Wellness: Protecting Yourself from Allergies

AHS Weekly Wellness: Protecting Yourself from Allergies

By Contributor

May 20

Seasonal allergies occur at the same time of the year, every year. Exposure to pollen and snow mold, a type of fungus on grass after snow melts, may cause allergic symptoms.

These symptoms may include itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, headache, fatigue and a runny, stuffy or itchy nose.

Cleaning the inside of your nose with salt water, using a humidifier in the bedroom and taking hot showers may help relieve symptoms,” says Yvonne Ewanicke, a site manager at Health Link. “You can also try taking an over-the-counter antihistamine to relieve symptoms.”

If symptoms continue, ask your doctor if immunotherapy or allergy shots might help you. They help prevent and reduce allergies.

Visit myhealth.alberta.ca or call 811 for more information.

