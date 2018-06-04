AHS Weekly Wellness: Seniors Week June 3-9, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Seniors make a difference in our communities every day. From assisting and helping family members and neighbours to being active and volunteering throughout the community. They are very passionate and their contributions have and continue to benefit all Albertans.

Every year, Albertans celebrate our seniors and you are encouraged to join those festivities across the province. Your participation in Seniors Week helps highlight and show appreciation for the Alberta seniors who have helped shape where we live, work and play.

Do you have Seniors Week events happening in your community? Register them with the Alberta Government’s Seniors and Housing Events Calendar: http://www.seniors-housing.alberta.ca/events/.

Communities are also encouraged to show their support for seniors in their areas by officially declaring Seniors Week each year. To register your declaration, email [email protected]