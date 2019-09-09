AHS Weekly Wellness: September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month - Gateway Gazette

This month marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The annual event is an opportunity to educate North Americans about the importance of prostate health and to provide information about prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer facing men in Canada. One in seven Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Every year, about 21,000 Canadian men are diagnosed.

Any man can develop prostate cancer but you may be at a higher risk if you have a family history of it, or if you are black, overweight or over the age of 50.

Common prostate cancer symptoms include:

Urination problems

An urgent need to urinate

Frequent urination, especially during the night

A burning sensation or pain when urinating

Being unable to urinate, or having problems starting or stopping urine flow

Blood in urine or semen.

If you have any of these symptoms, tell your doctor or call 811.

The prostate is a small gland that is part of the male reproductive system. Normally about the size of a walnut, it is located just below the bladder.

If you have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, you can find more information, including biopsy, treatment options and support groups, online at prostatecancer.ca.