AHS Weekly Wellness: Snow Safety - Gateway Gazette

Getting outside in the winter is a great way for families to be active. But remember to keep your child safe while doing winter activities and playing in the snow.

To help lower the risk of your child getting hurt, make sure:

you supervise your child closely

your child is always in a safe place

you and your child know about any dangers

your child does age-appropriate activities

Winter safety tips

Check the weather forecast so you know how to dress for the day.

Choose play areas with warm shelters nearby.

Dress in layers. Have a windproof, waterproof outer layer. Wear: a hat to keep the ears covered. If under 3, your child’s head is larger than the rest of the body and heat is lost quickly from the head. mittens instead of gloves warm, dry, waterproof boots that aren’t too tight a neck warmer instead of scarf clothes without drawstrings

