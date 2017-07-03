AHS Weekly Wellness: Stay Safe in Summer Weather

July is a month made for BBQs, outdoor sports, and relaxing on the deck. It’s a time where most Albertans spend as many hours as possible outside enjoying the warm weather. As temperatures soar, it is important to keep a few things in mind as you head outdoors.

Though most people can handle moderate summer weather without issue, even healthy Albertans need to keep heat safety in mind during warmer months. When temperatures are high, make sure to take frequent breaks from the heat, spending some time indoors at home, or in a cooled public building— like a mall or indoor pool. Ensure that sunscreen of at least SPF 30 is applied 20 minutes before heading outdoors (be sure the product blocks both UVA and UVB rays), and reapply frequently. Rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day is also a smart way to beat the heat.

When spending time outdoors, what you wear makes a big difference in keeping your body cool. If you know you will be out in the heat, light colored clothing is suggested. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses (with a UVA/UVB CSA- certified seal) along with long sleeves and pants can help protect you from the sun’s rays. A water bottle is a much needed accessory with any summer outfit— make sure to drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Albertans are also urged to keep an eye out for heat warnings issued by Environment Canada. The warnings are posted online at http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=ab to keep residents informed and prepared during periods of extreme heat.

Visit www.ahs.ca/heat for more information on heat safety.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

