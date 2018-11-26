AHS Weekly Wellness: Step into Winter - Gateway Gazette

When it comes to choosing a practical pair of winter boots, it’s important to think about more than style. Look for a winter temperature rating to ensure the pair you pick is warm, and shop for a comfortable pair with anti-slip soles, too.
Cathy Harbidge, Calgary Fall Prevention Clinic coordinator with Alberta Health Services, says it’s important to look for boots with:
Harbidge also recommends shopping for footwear later in the day, when your feet are likely at their biggest. Have de-icer on hand for sidewalks and steps to reduce the risk of falling, and try attaching anti-slip shoe grips to the exterior of your boots to increase traction if you’re walking on a lot of ice.
For independent third-party ratings on specific winter boot brands, go to www.ratemytreads.com.
