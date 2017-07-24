AHS Weekly Wellness: Summertime Walk for Wellness

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 24

Walking is one of the easiest ways to get the exercise you need to stay healthy. Experts recommend at least 2½ hours of moderate activity (such as brisk walking, cycling, or yard work) a week.

You can make walking an important part of your life by getting friends and family to join you and finding new ways to put steps in your day. Joining a walking group and setting goals to walk will help build walking into a regular part of a healthy routine.

Some people like to track their steps through a phone app or a pedometer. Using one of these step counters can help to set short and long-term goals for how much you walk in a day. Other people like to set alarms in their phone to remind them to walk. No matter how you choose to remind yourself to get up and walk, doing a bit each day improves overall health, mood and creates good habits.

Here are some tips to be safe while outside walking:

  • Know your surroundings. Walk in a well-lit, safe place.
  • Carry a cell phone for emergencies.
  • Wear comfortable shoes and socks that cushion and support your feet.
  • Pay attention to your walking surface. Use sidewalks and paths.
  • If you usually walk outside and the weather is bad, take comfortable shoes to the mall and walk several laps inside.
  • Drink plenty of water before, during, and after you are active. Take a water bottle with you when you walk. This is important when it’s hot out and when you do intense exercise.

For more information visit: https://myhealth.alberta.ca/health/pages/conditions.aspx?hwid=tp23026&#tp23027

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Rowan House 5-Year Anniversary Celebration in the Park Today

Need to Excavate? Call Paradise Developments

In Loving Memory of Evelyn Pearl Hayhurst

Longview Little New York Daze 2017 – a Salute to Canada 150

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Premiers Continue to Focus on Jobs and Economic Growth Next Post Rowan House 5-Year Anniversary Celebration in the Park Today
%d bloggers like this: