AHS Weekly Wellness: Summertime Walk for Wellness

Walking is one of the easiest ways to get the exercise you need to stay healthy. Experts recommend at least 2½ hours of moderate activity (such as brisk walking, cycling, or yard work) a week.

You can make walking an important part of your life by getting friends and family to join you and finding new ways to put steps in your day. Joining a walking group and setting goals to walk will help build walking into a regular part of a healthy routine.

Some people like to track their steps through a phone app or a pedometer. Using one of these step counters can help to set short and long-term goals for how much you walk in a day. Other people like to set alarms in their phone to remind them to walk. No matter how you choose to remind yourself to get up and walk, doing a bit each day improves overall health, mood and creates good habits.

Here are some tips to be safe while outside walking:

Know your surroundings. Walk in a well-lit, safe place.

Carry a cell phone for emergencies.

Wear comfortable shoes and socks that cushion and support your feet.

Pay attention to your walking surface. Use sidewalks and paths.

If you usually walk outside and the weather is bad, take comfortable shoes to the mall and walk several laps inside.

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after you are active. Take a water bottle with you when you walk. This is important when it’s hot out and when you do intense exercise.

For more information visit: https://myhealth.alberta.ca/health/pages/conditions.aspx?hwid=tp23026&#tp23027

