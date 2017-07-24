AHS Weekly Wellness: Summertime Walk for Wellness

Walking is one of the easiest ways to get the exercise you need to stay healthy. Experts recommend at least 2½ hours of moderate activity (such as brisk walking, cycling, or yard work) a week.
You can make walking an important part of your life by getting friends and family to join you and finding new ways to put steps in your day. Joining a walking group and setting goals to walk will help build walking into a regular part of a healthy routine.
Some people like to track their steps through a phone app or a pedometer. Using one of these step counters can help to set short and long-term goals for how much you walk in a day. Other people like to set alarms in their phone to remind them to walk. No matter how you choose to remind yourself to get up and walk, doing a bit each day improves overall health, mood and creates good habits.
Here are some tips to be safe while outside walking:
