AHS Weekly Wellness: Tips on Avoiding Peanuts and Tree Nuts - Gateway Gazette

Children with a peanut allergy need to choose peanut-free foods. Children with a tree nut allergy need to choose tree-nut-free foods.

Some classrooms, schools and childcare centres ask that children bring foods that are free of peanuts, tree nuts or both.

How can you tell if a food has peanuts or tree nuts in it?

Food products that contain peanuts are labelled with the word “peanut.”

Food products that contain tree nuts are labelled with the name of the nut. Common tree nuts include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios and walnuts.

If you have a peanut or nut allergy, or have a family member who does:

Read the entire ingredient list and the “contains” statement on the food label every time you buy a product, because the ingredients may change.

Avoid foods that have the words “contains” or “may contain” peanuts or tree nuts on the label.

Avoid using utensils or cooking equipment that have come in contact with peanuts or tree nuts when making food. Cross contamination is when peanuts or tree nuts are transferred accidentally to another food, object or person. Even a small amount of peanut or tree nuts can cause an allergic reaction.

Always carry medication and/or epinephrine auto-injector that can treat an allergic reaction.

Ensure family members, school and friends are aware of the allergy.

Consider wearing a medical identification bracelet that provides information about the food allergy.

