AHS Weekly Wellness: Tips on Avoiding Peanuts and Tree Nuts - Gateway Gazette

Children
with a peanut allergy need to choose peanut-free foods. Children with
a tree nut allergy need to choose tree-nut-free foods.
Some
classrooms, schools and childcare centres ask that children bring
foods that are free of peanuts, tree nuts or both.
How
can you tell if a food has peanuts or tree nuts in it?
Food
products that contain peanuts are labelled with the word “peanut.”
Food
products that contain tree nuts are labelled with the name of the
nut. Common tree nuts include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews,
hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios and walnuts.
If
you have a peanut or nut allergy, or have a family member who does:
Read
the entire ingredient list and the “contains” statement on the
food label every time you buy a product, because the ingredients may
change.
Avoid
foods that have the words “contains” or “may contain”
peanuts or tree nuts on the label.
Avoid
using utensils or cooking equipment that have come in contact with
peanuts or tree nuts when making food. Cross contamination is when
peanuts or tree nuts are transferred accidentally to another food,
object or person. Even a small amount of peanut or tree nuts can
cause an allergic reaction.
Always
carry medication and/or epinephrine auto-injector that can treat an
allergic reaction.
Ensure
family members, school and friends are aware of the allergy.
Consider
wearing a medical identification bracelet that provides information
about the food allergy.
For
more information, search “nut allergies” at ahs.ca.
