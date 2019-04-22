AHS Weekly Wellness: Together4Health - Gateway Gazette

Share Your Upcoming Wellness and Community Events with Albertans on Together4Health

This April, Alberta Health Services (AHS) marked a major milestone – 10 years as a single, provincewide healthcare organization – and we are celebrating as 10 Together.

Healthcare is more than treating disease and illness, it is also about looking at a preventative approach to improve the health and wellness for yourself, your family and your community. That’s why we want you to join us on a health and wellness journey as part of the #AHSFitFam, and help share wellness related events that are happening in your community and across our province throughout 2019.

Our people and partners, including communities and Albertans can now register and visit our new online tool, Together4Health, to share their health and wellness journey and events with others visiting the site. This free platform provides a quick and easy way to find out what is happening in your community.

Have an upcoming parade? Charity run? Community clean-up or other event? Looking for volunteers? Share it with the AHS Fit Fam – our growing family of active and engaged Albertans.

To learn more, visit Together4Health.albertahealthservices.ca and visit our 10 Together page.

Remember to also share photos, videos and stories of how you’re improving wellness for yourself and your community using #AHSFitFam on your social networks.