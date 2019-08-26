AHS Weekly Wellness: Try Trendy, Healthy Food in a Bowl - Gateway Gazette

Food in a bowl is trendy and no wonder. What could be more comforting? The circular shape of a bowl represents wholeness, inclusion, protection, timelessness and focus. You can make bowls for one or many, and they can be tailored to dietary needs.

Tips for building healthy bowls: Bowls are a great way to use up vegetables, herbs, meat, fish, chicken, pasta, rice, beans or grains. Add crunch with lettuce. Be inspired by Mexican, Thai, Japanese, vegan or breakfast bowls. Add colour with beets, kale, spaghetti squash, blueberries, pomegranate arils (seeds) or citrus wedges. Use dressings sparingly. Top with seeds, nuts or herbs to heighten flavour.

Lox and Loaded Bowl with Caper, Lemon and Dill Dressing

½ cup (125 ml) sweet potato wedges

½ teaspoon (2 ml) olive oil

½ cup (125 ml) sugar snap peas

½ cup (125 ml) asparagus spears

½ cup (125 ml) grape tomatoes, halved

1 baby cucumber, halved and chopped in thin strips

1 cup (250 ml) butter leaf lettuce or mixed greens

1 oz (28 g) salmon lox pieces, rolled

½ cup (125 ml) no salt added canned chickpeas

¼ cup (60 ml) plain yogurt

½ tsp (2 ml) olive oil

1 Tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

1 tsp (5 ml) lemon zest

1 tsp (5 ml) capers (rinsed)

¼ tsp (1 ml) dried dill or 1 tsp (5 ml) fresh

Black pepper, to taste

Toss sweet potato with olive oil. Bake at 350 F (180 C) for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.

Blanch snap peas and asparagus in pot of boiling water and remove just as they turn bright green. Plunge into ice water. Then dry on paper towel.

Arrange lettuce, sweet potato, peas, asparagus, chickpeas, tomato and cucumber in sections around bowl, finishing with lox in the centre.

Mix yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, capers, dill and pepper in a bowl and serve on the side or drizzle over salad as desired. Serves one.

The Lowdown (For the whole recipe: 626 g)

Using the Alberta Nutrition Guidelines, this recipe is Choose Sometimes – Mixed Dishes – Meat/Fish/Poultry Based.

Per serving: 380 calories, 9 g fat (1.5 g saturatedfat, 0 g trans fat), 750 mg sodium, 58 g carbohydrate,11 g fibre and 22 g protein.